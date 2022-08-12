Indo-Pak love story: Are Hyderabad cops investigating claims?

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cops reportedly verifying the love story claims made by Pakistani woman, Kalija Noor who tried to enter India illegally.

The woman claimed that she has fallen in love with a Hyderabadi man, Ahmed after meeting him online and wanted to marry him.

Quoting a source, a report by New Indian Express mentioned that Hyderabad cops are now trying to verify the claims made by the woman.

How love story came into limelight

It all started after Noor and Ahmed met online. Noor is from Faisalabad in Pakistan whereas, Ahmed hails from Hyderabad and works in Saudi Arabia.

After entering into a relationship with Ahmed, the woman disclosed her love story to her parents. When they disapproved it, the woman decided to flee Pakistan and marry Ahmed.

In order to help Noor cross the Indo-Nepal border, Ahmed took the help of his brother Mahamood and another person Jeevan.

While the trio, Noor, Mahamood, and Jeevan, tried to cross the Indo-Nepal near Bihar, the Sashastra Seema Bal foiled their attempt. They were handed over to the local police on Tuesday.

During the investigation, fabricated documents were found in Noor’s possession.

The investigation is going on.