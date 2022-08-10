Pakistani woman attempts to cross border for Hyderabadi lover; held

Hyderabad: The Sashastra Seema Bal apprehended three people, including a Pakistani woman, for attempting to enter India illegally with the assistance of a Hyderabad-based man. The three were caught near the Indo-Nepal border near Sursand in Bihar and later handed over to local police on Tuesday.

The three have been identified as Kalija Noor from Faisalabad in Pakistan, Mahamood from Hyderabad, and Jeevan from Nepal.

While speaking to TOI, Harkishore Rai, district superintendent of police, said Noor was trying to enter India as she was in love with Ahmed, a man from Hyderabad. They both met online and fell in love.

Rai said, “Ahmed works at a hotel in Saudi Arabia, he arranged for Noor to enter India, through Nepal, with the help of his brother. From Nepal, they were supposed to return to Hyderabad.”

However, they were caught while trying to cross the border. “When cops at the border interrogated them, Noor was found carrying fabricated documents including an Aadhaar card. The border security agency took them into custody and later handed them over to us,” the SP added.

The three were later brought before the local magistrate. According to the police, Noor and Ahmed met online and fell in love.

The couple even planned to get married, but her parents did not approve of it. When Noor decided to flee Pakistan, her beau came up with a plan with his Nepalese friends who live with him in Saudi Arabia. Ahmed also took the help of his brother Mahamood in his plan.

The police officials stated, “On reaching Nepal, Mahamood met with Jeevan, who assisted them with crossing the border. Noor had reached there earlier via Dubai.”

The police official added, “Though initially, border police suspected it to be a case of espionage, they later realised the two were trying to enter India illegally.”