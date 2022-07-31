Indonesia blocks Yahoo, PayPal, Dota for failing to register for licensing

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has blocked the access to eight major online platforms, including Yahoo, PayPal and Dota, as they have failed to register for licensing, an official said.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, Director General of Informatics Application at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, said on Saturday in a written statement that five others blocked are Steam, Counter-Strike, Epic Games, Origin.com and Xandr.com.

Also Read Apple plans to test new App Store ad placements

Pangerapan added that a licensing registration was required for all of the electronic service providers (ESPs) under a policy issued in 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

Some 200 foreign ESPs in the Southeast Asian country, including Google, Zoom, Netflix and Facebook, had rushed to register in days leading to the deadline on Friday. Nearly 8,000 domestic private ESPs also had registered with the Ministry before the deadline.