Indonesia, Philippines agree to strengthen maritime security

Jakarta: Indonesia and the Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on intensifying maritime security cooperation on the waters of their border areas.

The MoU was signed during the state visit to Indonesia by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, who met his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

On Sunday, Marcos began his three-day visit to Indonesia.

Also Read France, Germany agree to cooperate amid energy crisis

“We have agreed to review our security agreements in terms of border crossing and border patrols,” Widodo said in a virtual press conference aired by his presidential secretariat office.

“It is important to ensure the security and safety of our waterways in a bid to avoid any unwanted crimes, such as kidnappings,” he added.

The maritime boundaries between Indonesia and Malaysia are located four bodies of water, namely the Strait of Malacca, Strait of Singapore, South China Sea and Celebes Sea.