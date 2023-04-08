Indonesian pilgrim suffers heart attack at Madinah airport, medical team to rescue

A 78-year-old Indonesian woman had become unconscious following breathing issues, while she was at the international departure hall.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 2:10 pm IST
Indonesian pilgrim saved after heart stopped at Madinah airport
Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah

Riyadh: The medical team saved the life of a Indonesian pilgrim who suffered a heart attack at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The airport health control center received an urgent notification that a 78-year-old Indonesian woman had become unconscious following breathing issues, while she was at the international departure hall.

Also Read
10.3M worshippers prayed at Prophet’s Mosque during first 3rd of Ramzan

In the details, medical teams immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the pilgrim.

MS Education Academy

After three cycles of resuscitation, spontaneous blood circulation and pulse returned, and the oxygen level in the blood rose to 90 per cent.

Also Read
Pilgrim saved after heart stopped for 10 minutes in Madinah

The medical team also completed the necessary medical examinations, provided care for the case, and completed the treatment plan.

The health control center at Madinah airport received a total of 6,696 patients in the first 10 days of holy month of Ramzan.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th April 2023 2:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button