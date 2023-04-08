Indonesian pilgrim suffers heart attack at Madinah airport, medical team to rescue

Riyadh: The medical team saved the life of a Indonesian pilgrim who suffered a heart attack at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

The airport health control center received an urgent notification that a 78-year-old Indonesian woman had become unconscious following breathing issues, while she was at the international departure hall.

In the details, medical teams immediately performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the pilgrim.

After three cycles of resuscitation, spontaneous blood circulation and pulse returned, and the oxygen level in the blood rose to 90 per cent.

Also Read Pilgrim saved after heart stopped for 10 minutes in Madinah

The medical team also completed the necessary medical examinations, provided care for the case, and completed the treatment plan.

The health control center at Madinah airport received a total of 6,696 patients in the first 10 days of holy month of Ramzan.