Pilgrim saved after heart stopped for 10 minutes in Madinah

Riyadh: The medical team saved the life of a pilgrim whose heart stopped beating for more than ten minutes in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The rapid intervention of the rescue team in the Madinah health sector received an urgent notification that a 70-year-old Pakistani pilgrim named Mu’tamir had become unconscious following breathing issues.

Ambulance services were provided immediately.

The medical team instantly started CPR with electric shocks for more than 10 minutes until the heart started beating. He was transferred to Al-Safiah Healthcare Center.

It is noteworthy that the Al-Safiah Center has received seven cases of heart failure, 48 cases of critical respiratory illness, and eight cases of heart attacks at the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque since the beginning of this year.