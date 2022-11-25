Woman delivers baby in courtyard of Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah

Riyadh: A woman gave birth in the courtyards of the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia after she went into sudden labour, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Director General of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SCRA) in the region, Ahmed Al-Zahrani, said on Friday that, “The volunteer team from SCRA, which is part of the Ambulance Center in Al-Haram, rushed to the site to help a pregnant woman who had reported an emergency.”

Upon arrival, the team discovers that they found the woman in a critical state as she was about to give birth.

He added that immediately the team intervened according to the protocol for such cases, and started the delivery process, with the support of a health practitioner who was present at the site and completed the case of childbirth and the successful exit of the fetus.

Al-Zahrani explained that the mother and newborn baby girl were transferred to the Bab Jibril Health Center after checking on them, stressing that these are considered cases that require intensive medical efforts.

As per media reports, the father of the baby has named his daughter Taiba.

Al-Zahrani said that the SCRA team’s ability to manage the situation and provide impressive medical care is the result of efforts to intensify specialized medical courses and provide emergency training for all volunteers.

He urged the public to call 997, utilize the “Help Me” application, or issue a distress call through the “Tawakkalna” application to request an ambulance in case of an emergency.