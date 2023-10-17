Indonesia’s Ibu volcano erupts

Volcano erupted at 1242 p.m.,spewing hot ash as far as 600 meters from the cratre, according to the Ibu Volcano Monitoring Post.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 3:46 pm IST
Indonesia's Anak Krakatau volcano erupts
volcano (Representative image)

Jakarta: The Ibu volcano in Indonesia’s North Maluku province erupted on Tuesday, prompting authorities to warn locals and tourists to stay away from the area.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The volcano erupted at 1242 p.m.,spewing hot ash as far as 600 meters from the cratre, according to the Ibu Volcano Monitoring Post.

Ahmad Basuki, an officer of the monitoring post, said in a statement that the volcano’s eruption spewed a column of thick, gray ash towards the east with a maximum amplitude of 28 mm and a duration of 57 seconds, reports Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Sikh teen assaulted in New York for wearing turban: Police

“People who have outdoor activities are advised to wear nose, mouth and eye protectors when volcanic ashes fall,” he added.

Standing as high as 1,377 meters above sea level, Ibu volcano is now in the second danger level, below the highest level of IV.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 3:46 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button