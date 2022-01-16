Industrial wastewater continues to pollute Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: The polluted industrial water continues to pollute the historic Hussainsagar lake between Hyderabad and Secunderabad which negates the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) claim that the polluted water is not flowing in the lake.

A citizen recently released a satellite picture on his Twitter account showing Hussain Sagar water into two parts: one green and other black. The black part indicates that the industrial polluted water is still flowing in the lake.

In response to this tweet Dr Subba Rao, an environmentalist said, “The polluted industrial water from Moosapet, Balanagar, and Jeedimetla industrial areas is flowing into Hussain Sagar waters.

“In 2015, a suggestion was given to the government to turn the flow of the industrial water into low lying areas around Hussain Sagar lake. But the turn was given in the wrong place due to which the polluted water is still coming to Hussain Sagar via the old airport areas,” Dr. Subba Rao said.

“The government has sought a tender for a sewage treatment plant to lessen flow in Hussain Sagar and other lakes. Efforts are on to contact HMDA officials,” he said.

In 2014 when KCR became Chief Minister of the newly formed Telangana state he promised to prevent polluted waters from going into Hussain Sagar lake. He promised to set up small lakes to clean polluted water before releasing it into Hussain Sagar, Dr Subba Rao informed.

“It seems that the government’s efforts to stop the polluted water coming into Hussain Sagar has failed. There is an urgent need for review on a higher official level,” Dr. Rao said.