Industrialist Anil Ambani meets Maharashtra CM Fadnavis in Mumbai

The meeting took place at 'Sagar', Fadnavis' current official bungalow in south Mumbai, a close aide of the CM said without providing further details.

Mumbai: Industrialist Anil Ambani on Wednesday evening met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

Last year, the Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Power became a debt-free company on a standalone basis, successfully clearing all outstanding dues to lenders. The private company is said to be looking for new investment opportunities.

It may be noted that Fadnavis holds the energy portfolio.

