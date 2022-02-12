Industrialist Rahul Bajaj passes away aged 83

Padma Bhushan-awardee industrialist Rahul Bajaj passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, after a long battle with cancer.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India, Nitin Gadkari broke the news of Bajaj’s demise on Twitter following which condolences over the industrialist’s death have been pouring in on social media.

“It is with deep sorrow that I inform you about the passing away of Shri Rahul Bajaj, husband of the late Rupa Bajaj and father of Rajiv/Deepa, Sanjiv/Shefali and Sunaina/Manish. He passed away on the afternoon of 12th February 2022 in the presence of his closest family members,” read a statement from the Bajaj Group.