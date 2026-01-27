Industrialist’s son abducted in Jamshedpur recovered in Hazaribag

"He was recovered by the Jamshedpur Police today. He was sent home around 4:30 am,” Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish told PTI.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th January 2026 10:30 am IST
Industrialist’s son abducted in Jamshedpur recovered in Hazaribag
Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi.

Jamshedpur: The son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, abducted on January 13, was recovered from Barhi in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, they said.

“He was recovered by the Jamshedpur Police today. He was sent home around 4:30 am,” Superintendent of Police (City) Kumar Sivashish told PTI.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Earlier, police had found Kairav’s car from Kanderbeda area on National Highway-33 on the night of the incident, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 27th January 2026 10:30 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button