Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan launches Hyderabad Chapter of NRAI

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana launched the Hyderabad Chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) here on Friday.

He is also the Advisory Body Member of the NRAI.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the launch of this chapter is an important milestone for the sector. “Hyderabad is known as a food hub and the city is reputed for its rich culinary tradition not just in India but also globally. He said that the Restaurants and hospitality sector has contributed enormously to the city gaining recognition as a global and cosmopolitan destination, besides contributing immensely to the economy of the state.

Stating that the Hospitality industry is also contributing by generating employment for locals and several workers coming from all over the country Jayesh Ranjan said that the chapter will help place Hyderabad on the national map and shall focus on positively building the foodservice industry.

The NRAI Hyderabad Chapter, which currently has 250 members and intends to have 2000 members on board in a year’s time and later spread its wings across Telangana. The Association aims to place Hyderabad firmly on the national map and shall focus on positively building the foodservice industry.

As per NRAI India Food Services Report 2019, the Organized Market Share of Restaurants in Hyderabad is at INR 6,037 crores with Standalone Restaurants market share as INR 4,657 crores and Chain Restaurants at INR 1,380 crore.

Kabir Suri President NRAI in his address said that NRAI stood for the betterment of the industry and expressed hope that the Hyderabad chapter will be successful in all its endeavors.

NRAI represents the interest of 5 lakh plus restaurants, bars, Cloud kitchens, and catering and industry valued at over 4,23,865 crores.