Industries will be shifted out of urban areas in 5 years: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that in the next five years, the urban areas of Telangana will have no industry or factory, indicating a shift to rural areas or on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Speaking at the Mumbai Climate Week on Wednesday, February 18, the chief minister outlined Telangana’s long-term development vision, linking economic growth with environmental sustainability.

Emphasising that an economy or currency value is directly proportional to power and energy consumption, he asserted confidence that Telangana would become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

“Telangana currently consumes an average of 16,610 megawatts per day. The peak demand recorded last year was 17,162 megawatts, expected to exceed 19,000 megawatts this year, and projected to cross 34,000 megawatts by 2034. Nearly one quarter of the state’s energy, about 25 per cent is sourced from green power,” he said.

He described the state’s strategic framework – CURE, PURE, and RARE.

Hyderabad been declared the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) within the 160-kilometre stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The PURE Zone, located between the ORR and within 360 kilometres of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) will become a major hub powered by green energy, aimed at providing a “China +1” alternative.

He also highlighted his government’s decision to remove taxes on electric vehicles, resulting in high EV adoption. “Over 200,000 autorickshaws are being retrofitted toward green alternatives, more than 3,500 TGSRTC buses are being replaced with electric buses, and the Hyderabad Metro is being expanded from 71 kilometres to over 200 kilometres,” he said.

“Every unit of power that goes green benefits the state, the country, and the planet, underscoring the need for a manufacturing revolution powered by green energy,” he concluded.