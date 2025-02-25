Inebriated junior artist creates ruckus in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar

The woman, identified as Mekala Sarita, verbally abused a man and lashed out at a passersby without any restraint.

Hyderabad: A woman working in the entertainment industry, created a ruckus in Hyderabad’s Madhuranagar on Sunday, February 23 while under the influence of alcohol.

A video of the woman, identified as Mekala Sarita, a junior artist verbally abusing a man named Charan and lashing out at passersby without restraint has emerged. Sarita also attacked a female home guard who tried to intervene. The woman also caused the traffic to halt for some time.

Frustrated with her behaviour, the police contacted her husband Rajesh and handed her over to him.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Madhuranagar police said, “A case has been registered against Saritha. The woman has been booked for voluntarily causing hurt and obstructing people under sections 121, 126 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.”

