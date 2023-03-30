Inebriated passenger vomits, defecates on IndiGo flight

In a bizarre incident, an inebriated IndiGo flight passenger reportedly vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet while traveling from Guwahati to Delhi.

The incident happened on March 26.

The incident was flagged on Twitter by Bhaskar Dev Konwar, an advocate who was also a passenger. “Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi. The intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power #Indigo#girlpower#DGCA,” he tweeted.

Indigo 6E 762 : Guwahati to Delhi.Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet.Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well.Salute girl power🙏#Indigo #girlpower #DGCA pic.twitter.com/iNelQs48Tc — Bhaskar Dev Konwar @BD (@bdkonwar) March 26, 2023

Numerous Twitter users voiced their outrage at the incident and demanded severe punishment for the accused. IndiGo, however, has not made any statements regarding the issue.

Very difficult to see any staff go through such experience. — John Wick (@johnwickcon) March 28, 2023

A big salute to the cabin crew. But if such incidents keep repeating passengers will have to take a breath analyser test before they board a flight — Puneet Mathur (@puneetmathur) March 30, 2023

@IndiGo6E

Although this time it was a drunk passenger, next time it could be an infant or a toddler, or an old unwell patient…



Sorry, but wet vacuum cleaners should be kept available, as a precaution, across all aircrafts.@DGCAIndia — X Æ KA-03 (@IsAllReallyWell) March 30, 2023

Why can’t they ban liquor in all the flights.. drunk people are very threatening for the women travelling alone or with kids. — Vibha Yadav (@VibhaYa24031052) March 30, 2023

Last year in November, a drunk passenger named Shankar Mishra urinated on an elderly woman on an Air India flight. The airline was criticized for not taking prompt necessary against the passenger. Six weeks after the heinous act, Mishra was detained.

Mishra was banned by Air India for four months. He was finally granted bail by a Delhi court when his lawyers made an eccentric argument that it was the elderly woman who peed on herself and not Mishra.