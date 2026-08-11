Infant’s body goes missing from burial ground in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The body of a six-month-old girl went missing from the Punjagutta Hindu Graveyard hours after it had been buried, police said on Tuesday, August 11.

The child belonged to a couple from Ghansi Bazaar and was born prematurely along with its twin. The two children had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Banjara Hills, but one of the twins passed away on August 9.

She was buried at the graveyard at around 12 AM, and the spot was covered with salt, soil and marked with a granite stone.

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The second twin also passed away the next day, and the couple returned to the graveyard to bury the body at around 10.45 AM. This time, they discovered that the body of the previously buried child was missing from the grave and immediately alerted the authorities.

People working at the graveyard, Prasad and Joseph, reportedly expressed ignorance regarding the whereabouts of the body.

The father then approached the Banjara Hills Police Station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.