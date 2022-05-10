Infant’s death at a private hospital sparks tension in old city

Hyderabad: The death of two infants in the incubators ward at a private hospital in Falaknuma area of old city triggered tension in the area. The agitated parents of the children staged a protest in front of the hospital forcing the police to press teams into service.

Mohammed Chand, had admitted his wife into KAM Multi specialty hospital at Falaknuma and she gave birth to male child. Later the newborn reportedly developed some complications upon which the infant was shifted to Intensive care unit and he was put on incubator. Meanwhile the infant turned critical and the doctors suggested the parents to immediately shift their child to another hospital.

Upon shifting the baby, the doctors of another private hospital declared the infant brought dead, the parents and other kin were agitated when they reportedly found burn marks on the chest of the baby. The father of the deceased baby Mohammed Chand along with a group of relatives reached the KAM hospital and staged a protest alleging the negligence of the doctors at the hospital. Meanwhile another infant in the same incubator ward also died in the same hospital triggering anguish.

A team of Falaknuma police reached the spot and pacified them and later they were dispersed. “ Though there are allegations of doctor’s negligence at the KAM hospital but the parents of the deceased children have not yet approached to file an FIR” , said R Devender Inspector Falaknuma police station.