Influencer revealed Cannes secrets: VIP rules and paid paparazzi

Hyderabad: The glamorous world of the Cannes Film Festival may look magical on Instagram, but Indian influencer Tarini Peshawaria has now revealed that the reality behind the famous red carpet is far more controlled, expensive and fast-paced than people imagine.

As the 79th edition of Cannes continues in France, Tarini’s behind-the-scenes revelations have gone viral online. From paid photographers to celebrity-only treatment on the red carpet, her experience has left many social media users surprised.

Cannes Red Carpet Is Not As Easy As It Looks

Tarini recently shared memories from her first Cannes visit nearly four years ago, when she attended the festival through a beauty brand collaboration. According to her, the red carpet moment that looks grand in pictures actually lasts only one or two minutes.

She revealed that security and organisers carefully control who gets visibility on the carpet, especially when global stars arrive.

“The red carpet is literally 1-2 minutes long and every red carpet is not the same,” Tarini said.

Talking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she added, “Aishwarya Rai obviously had the entire red carpet to herself.” She also mentioned that when Tom Cruise arrived, entry to the carpet was paused for several minutes because of heavy security.

Truth About Cannes Photographers Goes Viral

One of the biggest shocks for viewers was Tarini’s claim about photographers at Cannes. Many people believe celebrities and influencers are automatically photographed by media agencies, but Tarini said that is not always true.

“And no, not every photographer there is there to click you. They don’t even know you. You actually have to pay a photographer,” she revealed.

According to her, she paid nearly 400 euros for just seven videos and seven photos during her appearance at Cannes.

Inside The Luxury Cannes Hotel

Tarini also spoke about the famous Hotel Martinez, known for its iconic celebrity staircase pictures. She revealed that rooms at the luxury hotel can reportedly cost between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh per night during the festival season.

The influencer also shared memorable moments from the trip, including meeting the cast of Emily in Paris in a hotel elevator and receiving styling help from designer Manish Malhotra’s team while draping her saree.

Tarini finally said that meeting Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai was one of the warmest moments of her Cannes journey.