Infosys lays off hundreds after failing internal assessments in Mysuru

Hundreds of campus recruits who joined Infosys in October 2024 are being forced to resign after failing three consecutive evaluation tests at the IT giant’s Mysuru campus.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) president Harpreet Singh Saluja was quoted by the Deccan Herald (DH) saying that the number of employees being laid off is around 700, although Infosys admits the figure to be around 300.

According to the Economic Times, 400 employees were called in batches and asked to resign on February 7. The employees were reportedly asked to walk off with a month’s salary and access to some courses otherwise they would be terminated making it difficult for them to be hired anywhere else.

Bouncers deployed to intimate the employees

Bouncers and security personnel were deployed to intimidate the employees and they were also asked to keep their mobiles and laptops aside so that they couldn’t document the meeting.

The employees were allegedly not given even a full day’s notice before being laid off and were asked to vacate their accommodations despite a lot of them being from outside Mysuru.

Hiring process same from two decades, says Infosys

Infosys has claimed that their hiring process has been the same for the past two decades where employees are given three attempts to clear the internal evaluation tests failing which they are terminated from their contract. The employees being laid off had been with the company for only a brief period but had been made to wait for two years after being given their offer letters.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), which works for the rights and welfare of IT employees said it will file a complaint with the Ministry of Labour and Employment over the layoffs citing corporate exploitation and that the move goes against the Industrial Disputes Act 1947.