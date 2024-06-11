‘Inhuman and cowardly’: Terror outfits distance themselves from Reasi attack

The two militant outfits Peoples Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) and The Resistance Front (TRF), accused of perpetrating the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, have refuted the claims and labelled the attack as “inhuman and cowardly”.

On June 9, a 53-seater bus, en route from Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following gunshots and fell into the gorge. The attack, taking place in Teryath village, killed 10 people and wounded 33.

Earlier, some reports suggested that TRF, a shadow group of LeT, had claimed responsibility for the attack. However both PAFF and TRF have issued statements distancing themselves from the incident.

Releases from PAFF (People's Anti-Fascist Front) and TRF (The Resistance Front) regarding the Reasi incident.



They both refute claims made either organisations were involved in the supposed attack on the pilgrim transport in Reasi, with PAFF calling it an Indian-regime ploy. https://t.co/t1OXwYY3do pic.twitter.com/ALMyJVGSsd — The KC Feed (@TheKCFeed) June 10, 2024

“The news that is being circulated through certain social media handles regarding TRF claiming the attack in Reasi was not correct,” said TRF in a statement.

The outfit further said, “We want to make it clear that any media outlet writing or upholding any content can’t be related to TRF but what TRF directly uploads on its official media channels.”

“We want to make it clear that without our authentication and authorisation nothing has to be linked with us be it JHM or any other outlet,” it added.

Similarly, PAFF also condemned the attack on the innocent passengers in its official statement and called the attack ‘cowardly’.

“The blood thirst Himmler of the Gujrat Riots has awoken after his humiliation in the elections and is back to his real self. BJP/RSS are the worst enemies of mankind and they do not shy away from spilling innocent blood for their political gains. Religious polarisation and riots are their way and we see this attack on innocent pilgrims in the same light,” the statement said.

“Those who know us know that we target the best of the best Indian forces and even when the Indian Army killed three innocent people in Rajouri we did not react for it is far beneath us to even think that we could commit such a horrendous act.”

“We know the fascist BJP/RSS will not agree to an independent enquiry for they will be exposed and humiliated but we say to our brethren in Jammu that you must come out and force this fascist administration for an impartial enquiry,” PAFF further said.

“People’s Anti-Fascist Front will fully co-operate in such investigation,” it added.