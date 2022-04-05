Injustice towards Telangana farmers will not be tolerated: Srinivas Goud

Updated: 5th April 2022
Hyderabad: A “dharna” was organized on Monday by the  TRS at Mahabubnagar district Parishad ground demanding the Central Government to procure paddy from Telangana farmers.

Addressing the gathering the Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud said that the central government must procure paddy from Telangana farmers as it does with Punjab. 

The Minister demanded that the central government should come forward to secure the interests of the state’s farmers. 

Goud made it clear that “unless and until the central government procures paddy from Telangana the protest will continue.  Injustice to Telangana farmers will not be tolerated.”

Dozens of TRS leaders and local party workers attended the meeting.

