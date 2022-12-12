Ink attack: Maharashtra minister tenders apology

Pune: Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chandrakant Patil on Monday sought to end the tussle over his statement on legendary social reformers Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Phule by tendering an apology and asking that those arrested for the ink attack on him be released.

The ink-throwing incident occurred at Pimpri Chichwad here on Saturday in an apparent protest against Patil’s statement that Ambedkar and Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions.

The use of the word “begged” by Patil, who is the state’s minister for higher and technical education, stirred a controversy, leading to the ink attack.

Police had arrested three people for the attack and is questioning a television journalist to find out if the latter is involved.

Issuing a statement during the day, Patil said he has been paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Karmveer Bhaurao Patil and has been following their teachings in action.

“I have great respect for their great work. I had no intention of hurting anyone as I had uttered that word inadvertently in my dialectical language and I had already tendered my apology for that word,” Patil said in the statement.

The events that took place after he made the comment was painful, he said, adding it was sad such accusations are being made against a person who is a “mavala” (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“I do not want Maharashtra to get disturbed on this issue. I once again tender my apology if anyone’s sentiments have been hurt,” said Patil.

Stressing he had no complaints against anyone, the state minister said “those who have been arrested should be released and the suspension action against the police personnel and officers should be revoked”.

Police had said on Sunday that 10 of their personnel had been placed under suspension for alleged lapses in duty that led to the ink attack.

Patil said said action, if any, against journalists must also be withdrawn (by police).

“I do not want to say anything about those who threw ink on my face. From my side, I am putting an end to this issue and request to stop the debate over it,” Patil said.