Insects in food, staff stealing eggs; Vikarabad KGBV students stage protest

Hyderabad: Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Marpalle of Vikarabad district staged a protest at school premises, alleging that insects and worms were found in their food and that the staff was stealing eggs meant for them.

Videos of the protest have surfaced on the internet, where students and parents are seen confronting the school staff. Students allege poor quality of food, saying insects are found in their food and that the night in charge has been ‘stealing their eggs to make omelettes for herself.’

Staff in reply to their protests ask why none of them complained when health officials had visited the school a while back, to which the protesters reply that the issue has been at least a month old.

Students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Marpalle, Vikarabad, staged a protest at the residential school, alleging that insects and worms were found in their food and also that the staff was taking away eggs meant for them.

Last year in November, C Shailaja, a 16-year-old tribal student, fell critically ill from food poisoning and died at NIMS hospital in Hyderabad.

She was a student at the Wankidi tribal Welfare School and was one of the 63 hospitalised victims who fell ill after consuming dinner at the government-run tribal school in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

Later on December 10 students suffered food poisoning at a government school in Nirmal district. Followed by 23 students of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Residential School in Karimnagar town, falling ill with stomach ache, vomiting and diarrhoea in the same month.