‘Inshallah, that will also get ok,’ says SRK as he quits smoking

Mumbai: On November 2, Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 59th birthday with his fans at Bandra’s Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai. During the lively meet-and-greet session, the actor surprised everyone with a personal announcement that he has finally quit smoking, a habit he had struggled with for years.

“There’s a good thing—I’m not smoking anymore, guys,” SRK can be heard saying in the viral video from the event. King Khan had reportedly smoked heavily, at one point reaching 100 cigarettes a day. Reflecting on the same, he humorously shared, “I thought I wouldn’t feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get ok.”

Shah Rukh Khan- "I am not smoking anymore guys". 🚭



One of the bestest news we have got as fan, SRK is seriously thinking about his health now. Take care @iamsrk 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Q8mXgfeAex — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2024

The actor’s revelation was met with cheers from fans who had gathered to celebrate his special day.

SRK’s bond with his fans is a hallmark of his stardom, and he took time to engage with them, sharing stories, updates, and laughs. He joked about his famously meticulous approach to filmmaking, saying, “I take a lot of time to make films. Isliye kaafi gaaliyan bhi padti hai mujhko. They say, ‘Kya kar raha hai? Film release nahin kar raha hai.’ One fan even scolded me for not announcing my next film.”

"Yaad rakhna sau sunar ki, ek lohar ki" – Shah Rukh Khan's witty answer for some toxic fans 😭 #HappyBirthdaySRK

pic.twitter.com/7zMcQHqR1a — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 2, 2024

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed a stellar comeback in 2023, with blockbuster hits like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. His upcoming film King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, promises to be a special project, as he’ll be sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. King is expected to release in 2026.