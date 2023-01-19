Inside Abdu Rozik’s new luxurious home in Dubai [Video]

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik and his increasing popularity in India is known for all. The 18-year-old Tajikistan singer rose to fame with his stint in country’s biggest TV reality show Bigg Boss 16 that is hosted by Salman Khan. He won millions of hearts with his cute antics and warm personality. Abdu made a voluntary exit from BB 16 last week due to his other work commitments.

Abdu Rozik is also known for his luxurious lifestyle. Recently, when he was locked inside Bigg Boss 16, Abdu got a video call from his father during the family week. During the video call, Abdu’s family showed him his new luxurious house in Dubai.

Going by the video, that is surfacing on social media, Abdu Rozik’s abode is a perfect blend of modern elegance and luxury living. From spacious living room with comfortable seating, large windows to Abdu’s huge bedroom, his apartment is all things lavish. It’s certainly a reflection of his successful career and his impeccable taste in luxury living.

On the professional front, Abdu Rozik recently released his new Hindi song ‘Pyaar’ and he is likely to promote it on the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. He is set to make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.