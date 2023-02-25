Inside actor Nani’s lavish farmhouse near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Naveen Babu Ghanta, popularly known as Nani, has become a household name in the film industry due to his exceptional acting prowess. His journey in film industry started his career as a clap director for Bapu’s Radha Gopalam and worked on several movies in the direction department before making his debut as an actor in the superhit movie Ashta Chamma.

Nani’s success in the film industry has been unparalleled. His natural acting style and his ability to play diverse roles have earned him the tag of ‘Natural Star.’ He has delivered several superhits in Tollywood, including Ashta Chamma (2008), Eega (2012), Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015), Nenu Local (2017), Middle-Class Abbayi (2017), Jersey (2019), and Shyam Singha Roy (2021).

The 37-year-old actor has a net worth of over Rs 65cr, with a monthly income of Rs 60L or more and an annual salary of 7 crores or more, as per multiple reports. He earns around Rs 5-6cr per movie and charges Rs 1cr per brand endorsement. In addition, he was paid 4 crore rupees for his role as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

The actor is known for living a luxurious life and he owns some multicrore properties in and around Hyderabad. His lavish farmhouse is one among them. Without further ado, let’s step inside his serene holiday home located in Chevella, around 40kms away from Hyderabad.

Nani has named his farmhouse ‘humble’ and it is a place where he often spends quality time with his family and friends. His social media proves the fact. The farmhouse has a relaxing and vibrant vibe, perfect for unwinding and enjoying the serenity of nature.

Nani’s wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, often shares pictures of their farmhouse on Instagram. She recently gave a sneak peek of their gorgeous and cozy farmhouse, which was designed by the most talented architect team.

The farmhouse is a perfect mix of modern and traditional architecture, complete with a balcony on the top floor and a walkway around the lower portion of the home. Nani’s family often celebrates parties and events at the farmhouse, making it a perfect place for bonding and spending quality time.