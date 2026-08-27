Inside Allu Arjun’s house in Jubilee Hills, Sneha drops new pics

Hyderabad: Wife of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, Allu Sneha Reddy, often gives fans a glimpse into her family life through Instagram. Recently, she shared a set of pictures from their lavish home in Hyderabad, offering fans a peek at a sweet family moment.

Taking to Instagram, Sneha shared pictures with her children, Ayaan and Arha, enjoying some time together on the lush green lawn of their home. She captioned the post, “The little people who make my heart full, and the little paws that make home feel like home. My world, in pictures.”

The pictures show Sneha posing with her children in relaxed white outfits, along with their adorable pets. The beautifully landscaped lawn, greenery and elegant architecture in the background add to the warm and peaceful feel of the family pictures.

A peek into Allu Arjun’s lavish home

Sneha frequently shares glimpses of their home on social media, giving fans a peek into the private space where the Allu family spends time together.

Allu Arjun’s residence, reportedly named ‘Blessing’, is located in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills. The sprawling property is reportedly spread across around two acres.

The contemporary home is known for its minimalist white architecture and personalised interiors. It reportedly features a large landscaped garden, swimming pool, home theatre and gym, along with customised spaces for the actor’s children.

The house also reflects Allu Arjun’s personality, with personalised elements and quirky decor adding character to the otherwise sleek interiors.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming high-budget sci-fi action film Raaka, directed by Atlee. The film has generated considerable anticipation among fans, with more details about the project expected to be revealed in the coming months.