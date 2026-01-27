Inside Bollywood’s newest fight: Orry and Sara Ali Khan’s drama

Hyderabad: In Bollywood, where everyone is known for something, Orhan Awatramani, popularly called Orry, stands out for being known for almost nothing specific. He is not an actor, singer, or producer, yet he is seen with every A-list celebrity. From star kids to top actors, Orry appears everywhere, earning him the tag of Bollywood’s most mysterious social figure. His cryptic personality, flashy fashion, and unapologetic online behaviour keep him constantly in the spotlight.

But now, Orry is trending for the wrong reasons.

The fallout with Sara Ali Khan

Orry was once close friends with Sara Ali Khan. They were known to share a friendly bond, often spotted at parties and events together. That image has now completely changed after a series of social media posts triggered a major controversy.

Orry’s latest dig at Sara

Things escalated further when Orry shared another reel wearing a mesh top with a bra design. In the comments, a user jokingly asked what the bra was holding together. Orry replied, “Sara Ali Khan’s hits.” When another person suggested Sara might be laughing it off, Orry added, “At her career? She must be.”

This comment went viral instantly and triggered massive backlash. Many users accused Orry of mocking Sara’s career and crossing personal boundaries.

How the controversy started

The first sign of trouble appeared when Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names”. The video listed the names “Sara,” “Amrita,” and “Paalak” without surnames. Many viewers felt this was a clear reference to Sara Ali Khan, her mother Amrita Singh, and actress Palak Tiwari. The reel was later deleted, but the damage was already done.

Soon after, Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed Orry on Instagram, confirming that something was seriously wrong.

Sara’s calm response

Sara chose not to respond directly. Instead, she shared an Instagram story with the song Naam Chale, featuring lyrics about living freely and staying away from unnecessary controversies. Fans saw this as a subtle but classy reply.

As of now, there is no apology or clarification from Orry.

The unfollow, public digs, and silence from Sara suggest that this friendship may be over for good. What began as cryptic humour has turned into one of Bollywood’s most talked-about fallouts.