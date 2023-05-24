Inside Brahmanandam’s son’s engagement at ITC Kohinoor, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Brahmanandam, Tollywood‘s beloved comedian, and his family are now gearing up for a joyous occasion after recently celebrating a lavish engagement ceremony. On a pleasant Sunday evening (May 21), Brahmanandam’s youngest son, Siddharth, exchanged rings with Aishwarya, surrounded by the who’s who of the Telugu film industry.

The engagement ceremony was a lavish affair attended by celebrities from the film industry. Going by the video shared by BCC Vlogs on YouTube, it seems like the event took place at the luxurious hotel ITC Kohinoor near Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad. It is said to be an arranged marriage in which Siddharth, who studied abroad and is now working there, met his perfect match in Aishwarya, a doctor by profession.

Several inside pictures and videos from the engagement ceremony flooded social media, capturing the couple’s and their loved ones’ beautiful moments. Many people couldn’t help but notice Brahmanandam, who has recently paused his professional career to focus on his personal life and family.

The lavish event was attended by celebrities such as comedian Ali, Raghubabu, and producer T Subbarami Reddy, among others. They showered blessings on the couple, adding to the festive mood. While the wedding date has yet to be set, Siddharth and Aishwarya’s engagement marks the start of a new chapter in their lives, one filled with love and togetherness.

It is worth noting that Brahmanandam’s elder son, Raja Gautam, is a well-known hero in the industry, which strengthens the family’s ties to the world of cinema.

As word of Siddharth and Aishwarya’s engagement spreads, fans and well-wishers look forward to the upcoming wedding, hoping for a happy, loving, and memorable occasion.