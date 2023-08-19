Inside Brahmanandam’s son’s marriage at anvaya convention, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Siddharth, the adored Telugu comedian Brahmanandam’s son, wed his partner Aishwarya on August 17 in Hyderabad at the Anvaya convention close to Gachibowli. The legendary comedian Brahmanandam, known for his sharp humour, hosted a lavish wedding reception in Hyderabad that drew celebrities from the entertainment and political worlds.

Glamour and glitz A Star-Studded Event

The reception was attended by luminaries such as Nandamuri Balakrishna and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, as well as directors Trivikram and Sukumar. On stage, the charismatic Pawan Kalyan was seen laughing with the newlyweds and their family members. Nandamuri Balakrishna also blessed the couple, making the occasion truly memorable.

Ram Charan and Upasana attended the event

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were also present, making their first public appearance since the birth of their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in June. Ram Charan went for a sharp formal look, while Upasana wore a radiant dark pink silk saree with minimal jewellery.

A Year of Joy: From Engagement to Wedding

Their journey began with an engagement in May at ITC Kohinoor Hyderabad, which was attended by celebrities such as comedian Ali, Raghubabu, and producer T. Subbarami Reddy. As they prepared for their wedding, the excitement in the industry was palpable.

Brahmanandam’s son Siddharth began a new chapter with his life partner Aishwarya in grand style. The reception was a true testament to the magic of love and togetherness, with luminaries gracing the occasion and hearts brimming with joy.