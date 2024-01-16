Inside Chiranjeevi’s multicrore, huge farmhouse in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: The Mega family of Tollywood, comprising of Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and others, celebrated the festival of Sankranti together in Bengaluru. The mega celebrations took place at Chiru’s palatial farmhouse in the city’s Devanahalli area.

Several pictures and videos offering the inside glimpses of the multicrore holiday home are going viral social media.

The family members followed a dress code of light-colored outfits for men and bright red attires for women. They posed for a group photo in front of a beautifully decorated house and shared it on their social media accounts.

One of the highlights of the celebration was the performance of Akira Nandan, the son of Pawan Kalyan and his ex-wife Renu Desai. A video of his performance was shared by Upasana Konidela, Ram Charan’s wife, on her Instagram story.

Multi Talented #AkiraNandan 👏



Playing a piano from a movie #animal father bond tune



pic.twitter.com/Y97uAmuMpk — Supreme PawanKalyan FC™ (@SupremePSPK) January 15, 2024

Pawan Kalyan, however, was missing from the Sankranti festivities, as he was busy with his political commitments. He also has several films lined up, such as OG, Hari Hara Veeramallu and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

Upasana also shared an adorable video of Allu Arha dancing with her daughter, Klin Kaara.

ARHA playing with KLIN KARA 🥰 pic.twitter.com/YWeJlxbE73 — RRReddy (@RamRohitReddy) January 15, 2024

The Mega family is known for their strong bond and grand celebrations. They often gather for festivals and occasions and share their joy with their fans. Their Sankranti celebration was no different, as they enjoyed the traditional rituals and customs and spent some quality time with each other. Check out all inside photos of the celebrations at farmhouse here.