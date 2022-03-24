Inside Chiranjeevi’s luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad

Mumbai: Chiranjeevi, also known as Megastar of Telugu cinema, has been ruling the film industry for years now. In the career span of over 35 years, the megastar has got lots of applauds for his terrific performances in many memorable films. With impeccable dialogue delivery, brilliant comic timing, to superb dancing skills, Chiru is known for delivering monstrous hits at the ticket counters.

He made his debut in K Vasu’s film Pranam Khareedu (1978) and has since starred in several hit films such as Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Mutha Mestri, Khaidi, Gang Leader, Challenge, Kondaveeti Donga and Indra, to name a few.

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in the year 2006. He has also won four state Nandi Awards and several Filmfare Awards South including the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award – South.

Chiranjeevi’s Net Worth

According to various online reports, Chiranjeevi whopping net worth is around Rs 1500 crores (approx.), making him one of the richest actors in the country. He reportedly charges Rs 25 crores per movie.

Chiru’s Lavish Lifestyle

Like many other Tollywood stars, Chiranjeevi too believes in living life king size. From multi-crore home to fleet of luxurious cars, he owns some insanely expensive things in Hyderabad. Check them out below.

Chiranjeevi, along with his family, resides in a posh villa located in Jubilee Hills. The palatial and lavish home isn reportedly worth Rs 28 crores.

According to MensXP report, the actor also owns a farmhouse in Bengaluru.

Chiranjeevi’s Car Collection

The Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy actor too is a ‘petrohead’. Check out the list of swanky cars parked in his garage. (Below list is according to various reports)

Rolls Roye Phantom

Range Rover

Toyota Land Cruiser

Mercedes Benz AMG G-Class

Aston Martin V8 Vintage

The actor is among a few south stars who own a private jet.

Chiranjeevi also owns his production house ‘Anjana Productions’ which was establised in 1988.

What’s on his workfront?

Chiranjeevi will be next seen in ‘Godfather’. It is the official remake of the Malayalam movie ‘Lucifer’. Directed by Mohan Raja, the film is bankrolled by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Nayanthara will be seen as the leading lady and Salman Khan will also be seen playing a cameo in the movie.