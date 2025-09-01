Inside Fort Kochi’s rare craft of Horn Comb making

Kochi is celebrated for its spice markets, historic streets, and bustling backwaters. But away from the tourist trail, hidden in the quieter corners of Fort Kochi, survives a craft that has outlived centuries, the making of combs from the horns of cows and buffaloes. Once an everyday grooming essential in Indian homes, these horn combs are today prized for their durability, natural charm, and sustainable origin.

On the way to Fort Kochi, near the bus stand, one is sure to spot a lone artisan at work, busy cutting, chiselling, and polishing what looks like a rock-hard material. Spread before him are not just combs but also striking little creations: miniatures of fish, elephants, birds, and peacocks, each designed with teeth-like carvings. These eye-catching figurines, along with his combs, instantly reveal the patience and artistry behind the craft.

The tradition of horn combs is not new. Before plastic entered every household, horn combs were common grooming tools across India. What makes them unique is the material itself; horn is made of keratin, the same protein found in human hair. This natural connection means the combs are gentle on the scalp, reduce static, prevent breakage, and add a glossy shine. Even today, Ayurvedic practitioners recommend them for healthy hair and stress-relieving scalp massage.

At the heart of this living tradition in Kochi is M Kumar, affectionately called the Horn Comb Master. For decades, Kumar has worked from a modest canopy in Fort Kochi, surrounded by simple tools and raw pieces of horn. With practised hands, he shapes, carves, and polishes each comb until its natural colours streaks of ivory, honey, and deep brown glow. “Every comb has a story, and no two are the same,” he says with pride.

Watching Kumar work is like stepping into a live museum of craftsmanship. Tourists stop at his stall, fascinated by how he turns raw horn into glossy combs with smooth teeth and delicate patterns. Many carry one home not just as a grooming tool but as a keepsake of Kochi’s heritage. For Kumar, this is more than a livelihood; it is about keeping alive a tradition in a world where mass-produced plastic dominates.

The making process is slow and intricate. Horns, collected as by-products from cattle, are cleaned and softened with heat before being cut to shape. Teeth are carved by hand, edges smoothed, and the piece polished to a natural shine. Nothing is wasted, the tiniest scraps are turned into buttons, bangles, clips, or hairpins.

Despite their beauty and eco-friendliness, horn combs face challenges. Plastic combs are cheap, abundant, and disposable, while horn crafting demands time and skill but offers modest earnings. Younger generations often hesitate to continue, leaving only a handful of artisans like Kumar to carry forward the legacy.

It’s priced between Rs. 300 and Rs. 1,000, depending on size and polish.

So the next time you wander through Fort Kochi, remember this story from Siasat.com. Pause at Kumar’s stall, run your fingers across the polished teeth of a handcrafted horn comb, and take home more than just a souvenir. In your hands, you’ll be holding a piece of Kerala’s heritage, smooth, timeless, and patiently carved into history.