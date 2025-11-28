Hyderabad‘s love affair with biryani is no secret. However, within this city of bold, spice-heavy flavours lies a quieter, royal recipe that many have forgotten- the Sufiyani Biryani. Pale, fragrant and mildly seasoned, it once held a special place in royal kitchens but is now a rare commodity in Hyderabadi restaurant menus. Indeed, in this city, where dum biryani dominates the food scene, the Sufiyani version has become a hidden treasure waiting to be rediscovered.

So when a restaurant chooses to keep this tradition alive, it instantly stands out. That is exactly what makes 5ves Restaurant special and deserving of more attention. Located in Gachibowli, this restaurant has brought back a rare gem, offering a taste of Hyderabad’s rich culinary past.

Delicate flavours of 5ves’ Mutton Sufiyani Biryani

“Mutton Sufiyani Biryani is our main dish and honestly, the star of our menu,” says Sohel Ahmed, partner at 5ves Restaurant. A restaurateur since 2008, Sohel brings years of experience from his time running a restaurant in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. His passion for food is evident in the menu and his subtle approach to this variation of biryani.

One bite of the Sufiyani Biryani and you will understand that it is built on gentle flavours. It is the kind of dish that unfolds slowly rather than hitting you with spice. Sohel tells Siasat.com that they rely heavily on fresh herbs and keep the spices intentionally mild. The marination itself sets the tone as the meat is coated in fresh cream instead of the usual curd, removing the tanginess usually found in Hyderabadi biryani. This cream-based marinade blends with whole spices, mint, and coriander, creating a delicate base that enhances the natural flavour of mutton and does not overpower it.

Sufiyani Biryani at 5ves Restaurant (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

The generous use of saffron, high-quality meat and basmati rice come together to create a harmony in your mouth that you will not be able to stop yourself with a few bites.

Currently, 5ves serves this version of biryani on Mondays and Thursdays, with plans to extend it to Saturdays due to increasing demand. “Even hardcore fans of masaledar biryani are shifting to Sufiyani after tasting ours,” he says.

Other specialities at 5ves Restaurant

While the Sufiyani Biryani is an undisputed star and a must-try, another 5ves speciality that is worth mentioning is the Raan-e-Shahi.

As the name suggests, the dish features a whole lamb leg, which is marinated in basic spices and steamed for 6-7 hours. Due to that lengthy cooking process, this dish is made only on pre-order, placed at least 24 hours before.

The finished dish features the cooked lamb leg sitting on a bed of flavourful saffron rice and surrounded by barbecue chicken with a side of creamy, mildly spiced gravy. The result is every bite so subtle and refined that you can taste the richness of the meat and the smoothness of the marinade. It is an indulgent yet well-balanced dish, and Siasat.com suggests trying it if you like dining like a royal.

Raan-e-Shahi (Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan)

5ves menu extends into fusion Chinese, Mughlai dishes, kebabs, and other Hyderabadi delicacies, making it a well-rounded spot for anyone looking to explore a wider spread of flavours. Whether you are visiting for the rare Sufiyani Biryani or staying back to sample the rest of the menu, 5ves manages to deliver a mix of comfort, tradition and variety under one roof.