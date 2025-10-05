Hyderabad is considered the ‘Biryani capital of India’ and rightly so. Here every grain of rice tells a story of royalty and tradition. The city’s love affair with this dish is legendary, from the kacchi dum cooked in layers to the aromatic pakki version perfected over generations.

Among its many variants, one that stands apart is the lesser known Sufiyani Biryani. Mild in spice and rich in heritage, it reflects the simplicity of the city’s culture. Its pale hue, creamy texture and delicate balance of flavours stand in contrast to the fiery biryanis the city is known for. In this article, Siasat.com traces the origin of this rare version and explores what makes it stand apart.

A bite of its history

Like many of Hyderabad’s royal dishes, Sufiyani biryani (or Safaida biryani) finds it roots in the kitchens of the Nizams. While there is no concrete evidence of the origin, the most popular story among chefs and food historians is that the dish was created for a member of the royal family who could not tolerate spice. To make a milder version of the city’s richly spiced dum biryani, the royal chefs replaced saffron, red chilli and turmeric with ingredients like milk, almond paste and khoya. The result was a dish that was creamy, aromatic and pale (safed) in colour.

Some version also traces its existence back to Pakistani cuisine, while some versions trace it to Turkish pilafs.

What makes Sufiyani biryani different

Unlike the fiery, saffron-tinted rice of traditional biryani, Sufiyani is pale and creamy, relying on milk, curd, khoya, and ground nuts for richness rather than ghee or heavy spices.

The dish uses green chilies and whole spices sparingly, avoiding the intense heat of red chilies and powdered masalas. Its flavour is subtle, aromatic, and balanced, allowing the natural taste of the meat and rice to shine through. Texturally, it is softer and lighter on the stomach, making it a preferred choice for those who enjoy biryani without overwhelming spice.

In essence, Sufiyani Biryani is a gentler, more refined cousin of Hyderabad’s iconic biryani.

Where to find it in Hyderabad

Despite having royal roots, Sufiyani biryani is a rare find in Hyderabad. Abidi’s Virsa-e-Deccan in Jubilee Hills has introduced Kacche Ghosht ki Sufiyani Biryani in its menu. Mak’s Kitchen in Mehdipatnam serves the dish exclusively on weekends only. Recently, Tosh-e-Daan too had a special weekend dedicated to the biryani.

Furthermore, caterers like SK Yousuf and Shahid Catering Service take special orders for weddings and events.

Have you tried Sufiyani biryani in Hyderabad? Comment below.