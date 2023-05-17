Inside glimpses of Siraj’s new home in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj, one of India’s most talented fast bowlers, hails from humble beginnings in Hyderabad and his rags to riches story is known to all. Born in 1994, Siraj’s family faced financial challenges, with his father working as an auto-rickshaw driver to support their needs. Today, he stands as the world’s No.3 ODI bowler, a testament to his extraordinary journey from adversity to success. Through sheer hard work and unwavering determination, Siraj overcame numerous obstacles to secure his position in the prestigious Indian cricket team.

Siraj started his international career in 2017. The turning point in his life came after he was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)for the 2017 IPL for 2.6 crores. He impressed everyone during the IPL and was subsequently selected for the national team after that. Siraj is not only a hardworking person but also a humble man. He is hitting headlines now as his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates recently visited his new house in Film Nagar area of Jubilee Hills Hyderabad.

Celebrity cricketer Virat Kohli along with other teammates paid a visit ahead of RCB’s IPL match against SRH. Several pictures of team having a gala time at Siraj’s home are circulating on social media. The viral photos gave us a sneak peek of the cricketer’s very new home.

The RCB players were spotted unwinding and enjoying themselves in a luxurious seating area that featured extravagant sofas and eye-catching wall designs. A remarkable aspect of the setting was the trophy wall located behind the sofa that steals the spotlight.

Displayed with pride and distinction, the collection of trophies stands as a testament to Siraj’s achievements and dedication to the game. Among the cherished memorabilia is a picture capturing a special moment between Siraj and his teammate, Virat Kohli. This glimpse into their camaraderie highlights the close bond shared by the players. Check out the pictures below.

In a video that went viral, Kohli and du Plessis can be seen at the entrance of Siraj’s house. Kedar Jadhav, Wayne Parnell, Sanjay Bangar, Jose Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma and Siddharth Kaul were also present.

Virat Kohli and RCB team visited Siraj's new house in Film nagarpic.twitter.com/e2Tsy8pUls — All About Cricket (@allaboutcric_) May 15, 2023

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj hosted party at his home for RCB teammates in 2018 too.