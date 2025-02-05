Inside Irfan Pathan, Safa Baig’s anniversary party at Aamir Khan’s home

Mumbai: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan marked nine years of marriage with his wife, Safa Baig. On the special occasion, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan hosted an intimate anniversary bash for the couple.

Taking to Instagram, Irfan shared a heartfelt video from the celebration, where he was seen cutting a cake alongside his wife, Safa, as their loved ones cheered. Aamir Khan stood beside the couple, smiling warmly and clapping in joy.

Expressing his gratitude, Irfan captioned the post, “There were ppl in this room I use to admire from far but now call them friends. Thank you for making our wedding anniversary memorable Aamir bhai.”

The star-studded gathering saw the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar, Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, as well as former cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge.

Earlier in the day, Irfan also took to social media to share a loving message for his wife along with a beautiful picture. He wrote, “You are the most beautiful answer to all my prayers. Happy 9th my love.”

Safa Baig, a Jeddah-based model, married Irfan Pathan in an intimate ceremony in Makkah on February 3, 2016. The couple is blessed with two sons, Imran and Suleiman.