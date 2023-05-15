Inside Kajol’s new home worth Rs 16cr [Photos]

Mumbai: Step into the lap of luxury with Bollywood superstar Kajol’s latest purchase — a breathtakingly lavish flat in Mumbai’s Juhu neighborhood. This talented actress has set her sights on yet another dream property that will leave you in awe, just a year after purchasing two stunning apartments worth Rs 12 crore.

According to reports, this exquisite flat is worth a whopping Rs 16.50 crore. This stunning residence, which spans an expansive carpet area of 2,493 square feet, promises a lifestyle of unparalleled grandeur and sophistication. Several inside pictures of the lavish abode are surfacing on internet.

This architectural marvel, housed in a luxury residential tower, offers a harmonious blend of elegance and modernity. When you enter, you will be greeted by a magnificent lobby that exudes pure luxury. Every detail has been considered, from the intricate design elements to the plush furnishings that adorn the common areas.

But it isn’t just the common areas that will take your breath away. The apartment itself is a haven of luxury and comfort. It is located in the same prestigious neighbourhood where Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn live with their children, Yug and Nysa, in their magnificent bungalow, Shiv Shakti.

So, enter the world of Bollywood glamour and get a peek into Kajol’s life as she embraces luxury at its finest. This flat is more than a house; it’s a testament to her extraordinary life and the dreams she continues to pursue.

Check out more pictures below:

On the professional front, Kajol is all set to headline Netflix’s upcoming anthology drama, Lust Stories 2. According to a Times of India report, the sequel will feature stories by talented filmmakers like Sujoy Ghosh, Balkii, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Amit Sharma.