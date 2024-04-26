Inside luxurious, multicrore car collection of Preity Zinta

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who has graced the silver screen with her talent and charm, is known for her amazing performances in movies like ”Dil Se”, “Dil Chahta Hai,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” “Veer-Zaara,” among others. Her talent, versatility, and engaging screen presence have earned her a place among Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses.

Preity Zinta isn’t just a Bollywood star; she’s also a prominent figure in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the co-owner of the Punjab Kings, she actively participates in the cricketing extravaganza. Her passion for sports extends beyond the silver screen, and her team’s spirited performances on the field reflect her commitment.

But did you know that beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry, Preity Zinta also boasts an impressive collection of luxurious cars?

Preity Zinta’s Car Collection

Now, let’s take a closer look at the Preity Zinta’s garage.

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d – Price: Rs. 97 lakh

Range Rover Vogue – Price: Rs. 1 crore

Lexus LX 470 – Price: Rs. 35 lakh

Mitsubishi Lancer – Price: Rs. 7.4 lakh

On the professional front, Preity Zinta is set to make a comeback to Bollywood in the upcoming film ‘Lahore 1947’ alongside veteran actor Sunny Deol.