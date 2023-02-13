Inside Mahesh Babu’s luxurious cafe in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad, the City of Nizams, is known for its rich culture, heritage, and its love for good food. Our city is home to some of the finest cafes, restaurants, and food joints. And one such place that has been the talk of the town lately is the luxurious cafe owned by the Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodhkar.

Located in the upscale Banjara Hills Road 12, AN Restaurants has been creating waves among food enthusiasts especially those who love vegetarian dishes.

Founded by the dynamic trio of Suniel Narang, Bharat Narang, and Namrata Shirodkar, this cafe has quickly established itself as one of the town’s newest dining destinations. They have collaborated with the city’s popular food chain Minerva Coffee Shop for the same.

Several food bloggers and critics have recently taken to Instagram to share their experiences at AN Restaurants, and the feedback has been nothing short of fantastic. They’ve described the ambience as a “perfect blend of classic charm and modernity,” with vintage posters, warm wooden flooring, and elegant lighting fixtures all coming together to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

And the true star of AN Restaurants? Of course, their food! The menu is a fusion of Indian and Italian cuisines, with everything from delicious Idly’s to mouthwatering Biryanis. Have a look at the reels below that will give a virtual tour of this magnificent cafe, brought to life by Mahesh and Namrata.