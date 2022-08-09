Inside Mahesh Babu’s luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Touted as the ‘Prince of Tollywood‘ Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after actors. After entertaining the audience for over two decades, he has now established massive stardom for himself.

Mahesh Babu made his Tollywood debut in the year 1999 with Raja Kumarudu and won the Nandi award for Best Male Debut. He had bowled over the audience with his acting prowess, however, it was with ‘Pokiri’ (2006) that his position as a superstar was cemented in the Telugu-film industry. He has since then starred in a number of commercially successful films like ‘Dookudu’, ‘Businessman’, ‘Srimanthudu’, ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’, ‘Spyder’, ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, and so on.

Furthermore, he has triumphed in several accolades which include eight Nandi Awards, five Filmfare South Awards, three CineMAA Awards, three Santosham Film Awards, four SIIMA Awards, and one IIFA Utsavam Award.

As Mahesh Babu turns 47 today, we have decided to take a peek into the luxurious lifestyle of the bankable actor. Scroll ahead to have a look.

Mahesh Babu’s Net Worth (2022)

According to multiple reports, Mahesh Babu has a net worth of around a whopping Rs. 245 crores and he ranks among the richest actors in Tollywood.

Movie Remuneration

Earlier the south A-lister used to charge around Rs. 35-50 crores, however, according to reports he hiked his fees to Rs. 80 crores for his last film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

Mahesh Babu’s Car Collection

Like many of his contemporaries, Mahesh Babu is also a car enthusiast and owns a fleet of swanky and luxurious cars. According to a report in the Times of India, his garage is endowed with eight cars as follows:

Range Rover Vogue- Rs. 3.88 crores

Audi A8- Rs. 1.57 crores

Lamborghini Gallardo- Rs. 2.80 crores

Mercedes Benz E- Rs. 82.8 lakhs

BMW 730LD- Rs. 1.31 crores

Toyota Land Cruiser V8- Rs. 1.5 crores

Mercedes E280- Rs. 50 lakhs

Audi E-Tron- Rs. 1.19 crores

Palatial Bungalow in Jubilee Hills

Mahesh Babu tied the knot with his ladylove Namrata Shirodkar in 2005 and they are parents to Sitara and Gautam. Mahesh Babu enjoys blissful family life and adding to this bliss is his palatial bungalow in Jubilee Hills where he lives with his wife and children. Every corner of their cozy home is especially looked after by Namrata and it is undoubtedly perfect. The house is reportedly worth Rs 28 crores.

Scroll ahead to have a look into the coveted house.