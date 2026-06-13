Inside Mika Singh’s Rs 50 crore apartment by Gauri Khan

Hyderabad: Popular singer Mika Singh has once again grabbed attention, not just for his music but for his luxurious Mumbai home. The singer recently opened the doors of his lavish apartment and shared interesting details about its design, his real estate investments, and his journey from earning Rs 75 to owning 99 properties across India.

Mika Singh Owns 99 Properties Across India

Speaking about his success, Mika revealed that his Mumbai residence is his 99th property. He said that while he always dreamed of becoming a singer, he never imagined owning so many properties.

Recalling his early days, Mika shared that his first earning was just Rs 75 when he was 13 years old. He performed at jagrans and gradually built his career with support and guidance from his elder brother, Daler Mehndi. He believes that talent, hard work, and smart investments helped him achieve financial success.

Mika Singh’s Rs 50 Crore Apartment

Mika purchased the property in 2012 when he was living in Andheri West. Initially, he visited the project after hearing positive reviews about the building. Impressed by the location and potential, he ended up buying six flats in the same building.

The project took nearly six years to complete, and he finally got possession of the property in 2018. Today, the apartment is estimated to be worth around Rs 50 crore.

How Shah Rukh Khan Connected Mika with Gauri Khan

According to Mika, he requested his close friend Shah Rukh Khan to introduce him to interior designer Gauri Khan.

While Shah Rukh jokingly warned him about the cost, Mika was determined to work with Gauri. She accepted the project with one condition, that he should trust her creative decisions completely. The designer spent nearly two years transforming the apartment into a luxury residence.

Inside Mika Singh’s Luxury Five-Bedroom Home

Originally designed as an eight-bedroom apartment, Gauri Khan converted the space into a spacious five-bedroom home. The apartment includes guest suites, family rooms, a private bedroom for Mika, a large living area, and elegant interiors.

The singer says he can comfortably host around 40 guests at a time. The home also features a dedicated temple with idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Saraswati. Mika revealed that every property he owns has a Lord Ganesha idol, reflecting his strong faith.

Mika believes that people should focus on saving and investing wisely instead of spending excessively on luxury items. He considers his properties and 100-acre farmhouse as long-term investments that also generate employment opportunities for many people.

On the professional front, Mika Singh is set to appear in the upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle, which is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.