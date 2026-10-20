Inside Mr Faisu and Tanya’s star-studded wedding reception

Mumbai: The reception clips are here, and Mr Faisu and Tanya make an adorable pair! Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, celebrated his wedding with a reception in Mumbai on October 19. Pictures and videos from the evening have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the newlyweds’ celebrations.

Dressed in elaborate traditional outfits, the couple posed together for the cameras. Faisu opted for an ivory and gold sherwani featuring intricate embroidery, paired with a layered statement necklace. Tanya complemented him in a deep red bridal ensemble covered in gold embroidery, completing her look with a matching veil, statement jewellery and green accents.

Their outfits brought plenty of grandeur to the evening, but Faisu’s sweet words for his wife added a personal touch to the celebrations.

‘Itni pyaari wife hai meri’

Speaking to the paparazzi, Faisu could not hide his happiness. “Mashallah, itni pyaari wife hai meri ki main kya hi kahoon,” he said, while also thanking his family and followers for their love and support. The couple made their entrance hand in hand.

The reception also brought together several familiar faces from the entertainment industry. Shefali Bagga attended the celebrations, while Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel arrived together.

The Mumbai celebration followed the couple’s intimate nikah in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. With the latest clips offering a closer look at their reception, Faisu and Tanya’s wedding celebrations have given followers another glimpse into their new chapter together.