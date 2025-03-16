Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s stunning Chennai studio

Chennai: Nayanthara, also known as the ‘Lady Superstar,’ is one of the biggest actresses in India. She has acted in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films for over 20 years. Her strong performances and powerful screen presence have made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the country. Fans love her for choosing unique roles and setting trends in the film industry.

A Stunning Studio Makeover

Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, recently turned an old house in Chennai into a stylish 7,000-square-foot studio. They shared their newly renovated space with Architectural Digest India.

Design and Style

Designed by Nikhita Reddy of The Storey Collective, the studio keeps an old British charm mixed with a modern look. The house has high ceilings, big windows for natural light, and spacious rooms. The interiors have wooden furniture, simple linen fabrics, and traditional wooden carvings, making the space warm and stylish.

Features of the Studio

Located in Venus Colony, a top area in Chennai, the studio is both a workspace and a relaxing place. It includes:

A conference room for meetings

A lounge area for guests and events

A large outdoor space with a dining area

A living room for visitors

Bedrooms for staff

Private offices for Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Every part of the studio is designed to be comfortable and useful.

Nayanthara’s Upcoming Movies

While enjoying their new space, Nayanthara is also working on many films, including:

Test , starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan

, starring Siddharth and R. Madhavan Mookuthi Amman 2 , the sequel to her 2020 hit film

, the sequel to her 2020 hit film Rakkayi , a historical action film

, a historical action film Mahesh Narayanan’s new film, with Mohanlal and Mammootty

A Special Place for a Special Couple

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who married on June 9, 2022, are parents to twin boys, Uyir and Ulag. Their new studio is a perfect mix of tradition and modern style, creating a beautiful and peaceful space for work and life.