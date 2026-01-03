Inside Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan and Aviva Baig’s engagement

The engagement ceremony was held at an intimate and private gathering in Ranthambore

Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig
Raihan Vadra and Aviva Baig (Instagram)

Mumbai: Days after reports of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, getting engaged began doing the rounds, Raihan has now officially confirmed the news on social media. The 25-year-old announced his engagement to his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

The engagement took place on Monday and was marked by Raihan sharing two photographs on Instagram. One picture shows the couple together after the ceremony, while the second is a childhood photograph of Raihan and Aviva, offering a rare glimpse into their deep-rooted bond. Keeping the announcement mimimal, Raihan simply captioned the post with the date, “29.12.25”.

Reacting to the happy news, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a warm message on Instagram, writing, “Love you both very much. May you always love and respect each other and remain the best friends you have been since you were 3!!” Robert Vadra also extended his blessings, calling it a proud moment as his son begins a new chapter with his life partner, and wishing the couple a lifetime filled with happiness, love and strength.

“Mubarak

The engagement ceremony was held at an intimate and private gathering in Ranthambore. In the photographs, Raihan is seen dressed in a dark-coloured sherwani, while Aviva looks elegant in an embellished sari, reflecting the traditional yet understated nature of the celebration.

Raihan Vadra is a photographer with a keen focus on nature and wildlife, and his work has been showcased through exhibitions and digital platforms. Aviva Baig, a Delhi-based creative professional from a family close to the Vadras, has largely remained away from the political limelight.

The couple is reportedly likely to tie the knot in 2026.

