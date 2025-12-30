Priyanka Gandhi’s bahu Aviva Baig’s age, photos, Insta profile

Priyanka's son Raihan proposed to Aviva after being in a relationship with her for nearly seven years

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th December 2025 4:57 pm IST|   Updated: 30th December 2025 5:00 pm IST
Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra
Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra (Instagram)

Mumbai: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra’s son, Raihan Vadra, has gotten engaged to his long-time partner Aviva Baig. According to reports, the 25-year-old proposed to Aviva on Tuesday in the presence of both families, and she said yes.

Both families have given their approval to the union and the couple’s wedding is reportedly planned for the coming months.

Ever since the engagement news surfaced, Aviva Baig has been trending widely on the internet, with people keen to know more about her personal and professional life.

Aviva Baig Instagram and Photos

Aviva Baig’s Instagram profile and photos have been going viral online. She currently has around 13.8K followers on Instagram, and her bio describes her as a “photographer & producer.” Her feed offers glimpses of her artistic work and everyday moments captured through her lens.

Image Source: Instagram

About Aviva Baig

 Aviva Baig is 25 years old. According to details available on her LinkedIn profile, Aviva studied Journalism and Communication at OP Jindal Global University and completed her schooling in Humanities from Modern School, Delhi. She is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photography studio and production company that works with agencies, brands, and clients across India. Her photography largely focuses on documenting everyday life.

Image Source: Instagram

Over the past five years, Aviva has showcased her work at several notable platforms. Her exhibitions include You Cannot Miss This with Method Gallery in 2023, participation in the India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme in 2023, The Illusory World at The Quorum Club in 2019, and India Design ID with K2 India in 2018. Apart from her creative pursuits, she is also a former national-level football player.

Image Source: Instagram
Image Source: Instagram

Priyanka Gandhi Son’s Engagement

As per a report in NDTV, Raihan proposed to Aviva after being in a relationship with her for nearly seven years. The engagement celebrations are expected to take place at Ranthambore, Rajasthan. Sources close to the family have revealed that the ceremony will be a private two to three-day affair, likely to be held in early January 2026. While neither family has made an official announcement yet, preparations are reportedly underway.

