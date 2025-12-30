Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan to marry Aviva Baig, who is she?

Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra's wedding
Aviva Baig and Raihan Vadra's engagement ceremony soon (Instagram)

Mumbai: Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, has got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig. According to an NDTV report, the 25-year-old proposed to Aviva on Tuesday in the presence of both families, and she said yes.

Reportedly, both families have given their approval to the union, and a more elaborate engagement ceremony is expected to take place at Ranthambore in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The couple’s wedding is reportedly planned for the coming months.

About Raihan Vadra

Born on August 29, 2000, Raihan Vadra has largely stayed away from the political limelight, choosing to carve his own path. He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun, followed by higher education in politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), London. With a keen interest in art and photography, Raihan is known for keeping a low public profile, despite his prominent family background.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva Baig, meanwhile, is a photographer and producer based in Delhi. She completed her schooling at Modern School and went on to study Media Communication and Journalism at OP Jindal Global University. Aviva has showcased her work at several noted exhibitions, including You Cannot Miss This at the India Art Fair 2023 and The Illusory World in 2019. She is also a co-founder of the creative production unit Atelier 11 and is a former national-level football player.

Aviva’s father, Imran Baig, is a businessman, while her mother, Nandita Baig, is an interior designer. As per reports, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Nandita Baig are said to be old friends, with Nandita having reportedly worked on the interior design of the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan.

