Inside Ramzan celebrations at Sania Mirza’s Dubai home

Hyderabad: Ramzan is underway and people around the globe are embracing the spirit of fasting and celebrations. Among them is Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who is observing Ramzan in Dubai.

Recently, Sania took to her Instagram and gave her fans a glimpse into her first week of festivities.

From mirror selfies to cherished moments during Iftar with her dear ones, Sania Mirza shared a series of photos captioned, “Ramadan week 1 crew.” In one snapshot, she radiated elegance in a beautiful suit, seated comfortably in her living room, offering a peek into her stunning Dubai abode. Additionally, she shared glimpses of her Ramzan decorations.

Check out Izhaan’s cute Namaz photos.

This marks Sania Mirza’s first Ramzan since her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The announcement of their separation came amidst Shoaib Malik’s revelation of his third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Sania’s family confirmed that she took ‘Khula’ from Shoaib.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in a traditional Nikah ceremony in Hyderabad back in 2010. They welcomed their first child, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018, and are currently co-parenting their son.