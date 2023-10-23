Inside Salaar actor Prabhas’ luxurious life in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar is the first South Indian actor to receive a wax sculpture at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum. He rose to fame across the globe after Baahubali: The Beginning and is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Prabhas Earnings

The Adipurush actor has accumulated huge wealth over the years. It is reported that Prabhas charges more than Rs 100 crore for each movie. The actor is living a luxurious life and as per reports his net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 240 crores. He charges around Rs 2 crore for each brand endorsement.

Prabhas (Twitter)

Prabhas is celebrating his 44th birthday today and on his special day, let us have a look at his luxurious life and the super expensive things he owns in Hyderabad.

Prabhas Car Collection

1. Rolls Royce Phantom

Prabhas is among the few actors in India who own a Rolls Royce Phantom. He joined the league of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and others back in 2015. Rolls Royce Phantom costs worth Rs 8 crore.

2. Jaguar XJR

Prabhas is the proud owner of a swanky Jaguar XJR that cost him around Rs 2.08 crores.

3. Range Rover Sports

The actor also owns a Range Rover Sports car which is worth INR 1 crore.

4. Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

Prabhas ‘s swanky Lamborghini Aventador Roadster is also one of the most expensive cars parked in his garage. It costs around INR 6 crores.

5. BMW X3

Prabhas’ luxurious fleet of cars includes several expensive and luxurious ones and one among them is a BMW X3. The car costs INR 68 lakhs.

List Of Properties

1. Jubilee Hills home

Spread over 84 acres in the neighbourhood of Jubilee Hill in Hyderabad, the Prabhas are the proud owner of a lavish mansion. The mansion has luxurious interiors, a lush garden, a high-end gym with equipment worth Rs 1.5 crore an indoor swimming pool etc,. The mansion as per reports is worth Rs 60 crores. Apart from his Hyderabad bungalow, the actor also has..

2. Mumbai Home

Prabhas is among the few South actors who own a house in Mumbai. The actor as per reports owns a house in Mumbai too. More details about his Mumbai house are not available yet.

On the professional front, Prabhas will be next seen in Salaar, Spirit, Raja Deluxe and Kalki 2898 AD in his kitty. He is also set to portray the role of Lord Shiva in Manchu Vishnu’s upcoming project, Kannappa.